Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Gov. Edwards to discuss La.’s progress during annual end of the year news conference

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts...
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will recap the year Louisiana has experienced during his annual end-of-the-year news conference on Monday, Dec. 19.

The event will begin at 10 a.m.

The governor is expected to discuss some of the state’s accomplishments, milestones and progress.

Last year’s address was heavily focused on COVID-19.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

Devin’s grandmother, Cathy Toliver, along with his mother, Tye Toliver says they have been...
Toy giveaway to be held in memory of 3-year-old Devin Page Jr.
CONSUMER REPORTS: Stores with the best and worst return policies
YOUR HEALTH: ACESSA treatment shrinks fibroids
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, December 19
Rain rolls in today, Arctic blast for the Christmas weekend