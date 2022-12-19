Gov. Edwards discusses La.’s progress during annual end of the year news conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards recapped the year Louisiana has experienced during his annual end-of-the-year news conference on Monday, Dec. 19.

The event will began at 10 a.m.

The governor was expected to discuss some of the state’s accomplishments, milestones and progress.

Last year’s address was heavily focused on COVID-19.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.