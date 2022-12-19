EBRSO lieutenant arrested in relation to ‘domestic incident’

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office lieutenant has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested.

According to a spokeswoman for EBRSO, Lieutenant Kim Williams was arrested outside of the parish in relation to a “domestic incident.”

The arrest took place the weekend before Monday, Dec. 19, according to the spokeswoman.

The spokeswoman said Lieutenant Williams has been with the agency for 15 years. The spokeswoman added that Lieutenant Williams is on administrative leave pending a review.

Additional details about where the arrest took place were not provided.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.