Deputies searching for two people following chase, theft of store

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies in Iberville Parish are searching for two people accused of stealing from a store before leading the store’s manager on a chase, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The alleged theft and chase happened on the morning of Monday, Dec. 19, according to deputies.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office said three people in total are accused of stealing from the store in Port Allen.

Following the alleged theft, the store’s manager got into a vehicle and began a chase that ended up on the interstate, authorities said. They added the vehicles involved in the chase eventually exited at Whiskey Bay before going down a gravel road.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office said they were able to take one of the people accused in the theft into custody, but the other two took off on foot. The search continues for the two individuals, according to deputies.

