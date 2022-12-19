BR area prepares for extreme cold

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Preparations are being made ahead of extreme cold that is expected to roll through the Baton Rouge area.

At St. Vincent De Paul, they are rolling out cots, dressing them with fresh linens and blankets, and fluffing pillows for those looking for a warm place to stay.

When the temperature drops below 39 degrees, the non-profit makes excess beds available in their regular facility. By the end of this week, preparations are being made to open overflow beds as well.

“We’ve already expanded our regular facility,” said Michael Acaldo, president of St. Vincent De Paul. “We think by the end of the week, that is when we think people will be requesting and in search of shelter.”

With a freeze plan in place, St. Vincent De Paul will have more than 200 beds available.

“The family shelter has 46 beds, mothers and children and women’s shelter has 36 beds, men’s shelter has 62 beds, Plank Road shelter has 46 beds, plus the 36 here,” Acaldo added.

Acaldo said that due to the anticipation of an influx of people, they have made some adjustments to the intake process.

“That’s the critical part. You have to make it easy access to our shelter,” added Acaldo.

Acaldo said they will have all hands on deck when it comes to staffing, but they do need the community’s help too in the form of donated hats, gloves, and coats.

“With inflation, people are still giving, but the ability to give has been impacted,” Acaldo added.

For those who have a place to call home, you should have your own freeze plan in place. Experts said you should start by prepping your pipes now.

“Better than using nothing, use towels half of an inch thick and cover everything,” explained Kim Vince, owner of Louis Mechanical Contractors.

And don’t forget to run your water.

“Very highly recommended especially with temps so low for so long. Open up cabinets and keep heaters on,” Vince added.

