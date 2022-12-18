Facebook
Small plane makes emergency landing in Livingston Parish, officials say

(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an aviation problem on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Officials said a small single-engine plane made an emergency landing around 1 p.m. on Hwy 1036 which is south of Louisiana Hwy 442, due to running out of fuel.

According to deputies, only the pilot and one occupant were in the plane, neither sustained any injuries.

The plane has been moved from the roadway and FAA has been contacted, officials said.

