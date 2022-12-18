Small plane makes emergency landing in Livingston Parish, officials say

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an aviation problem on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Officials said a small single-engine plane made an emergency landing around 1 p.m. on Hwy 1036 which is south of Louisiana Hwy 442, due to running out of fuel.

According to deputies, only the pilot and one occupant were in the plane, neither sustained any injuries.

The plane has been moved from the roadway and FAA has been contacted, officials said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.