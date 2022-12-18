Expect a frigid forecast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re waking up to a light freeze across the region, and this is just the beginning of cold air. Today will be nice, sunny, and dry with highs only in the mid-50s. Tonight will be cold, but not freezing, with lows by Monday morning in the upper 30s.

A fast-approaching low-pressure system looks to bring rains into our area starting Monday, lingering through most of Tuesday. Rain may be heavy at times with this system, but we are not expecting any severe weather.

Wednesday looks dry, before the next major cold front comes to town on Thursday. This front will be mainly dry, only yielding a 20% chance of precipitation Tuesday into Tuesday night.

There could be wintry precipitation in the northern part of the state Thursday evening. An Arctic blast will move in and give us the coldest air of the year! Friday highs in the 30s, with lows in the lower 20s right through the Christmas weekend. Christmas looks dry at this time.

