Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Expect a frigid forecast

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Sunday, December 18.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re waking up to a light freeze across the region, and this is just the beginning of cold air. Today will be nice, sunny, and dry with highs only in the mid-50s. Tonight will be cold, but not freezing, with lows by Monday morning in the upper 30s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, December 18
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, December 18(wafb)

A fast-approaching low-pressure system looks to bring rains into our area starting Monday, lingering through most of Tuesday. Rain may be heavy at times with this system, but we are not expecting any severe weather.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, December 18
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, December 18(wafb)

Wednesday looks dry, before the next major cold front comes to town on Thursday. This front will be mainly dry, only yielding a 20% chance of precipitation Tuesday into Tuesday night.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, December 18
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, December 18(wafb)

There could be wintry precipitation in the northern part of the state Thursday evening. An Arctic blast will move in and give us the coldest air of the year! Friday highs in the 30s, with lows in the lower 20s right through the Christmas weekend. Christmas looks dry at this time.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, December 18
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, December 18(wafb)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Sunday, December 18.
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Sunday, December 18
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 17
Chilly weather is here to stay
Jared Silverman gives the 10 p.m. forecast on Saturday, December 17.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, December 17
Jay Grymes gives the 8 p.m. forecast on Saturday, December 17
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, December 17