Deputies seeking help to identify person accused in armed robbery

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to identify a person accused in an armed robbery.

Investigators said the armed robbery happened around 7 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, along Essen Park Avenue.

The person is accused of robbing someone at gunpoint before leaving the scene in a white Chevrolet Tahoe, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who may have information that can help investigators is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

