Armed robbers shoot man’s dog to death on Alvar Street, NOPD says

New Orleans police said armed robbers fatally shot a man's dog Saturday afternoon (Dec. 17) in...
New Orleans police said armed robbers fatally shot a man's dog Saturday afternoon (Dec. 17) in the 2400 block of Alvar Street.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pair of gunmen attempting an armed robbery deliberately shot dead a man’s dog Saturday (Dec. 17) in the Florida neighborhood, New Orleans police said.

According to the NOPD, a 50-year-old man was approached by “an acquaintance” and another man in the 2400 block of Alvar Street around 1:30 p.m. The victim was asked to produce fraudulent breeding papers for a dog, but declined.

After the victim refused, police said one of the visitors pulled out a gun and shot the victim’s dog, killing the canine.

He then pointed the gun at the victim, while the second suspect demanded property and rummaged through the victim’s pockets. Police said the victim had no valuables on him, and the suspects fled empty-handed.

