2 shot dead, more wounded at Atlanta apartment complex

(AP) - At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police reported Saturday.

Police said in an evening statement that officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of “multiple persons shot” at the complex. Arriving, they found “several victims with gunshot wounds,” two of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

The statement added that several victims apparently “were taken to the hospital by private vehicle” before officers arrived at the property. It said police would provide a full accounting of the number of victims when possible.

Authorities were investigating.

