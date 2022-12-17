The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign struggling to keep up

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leaders with The Salvation Army in Baton Rouge tell us the charity is falling behind the red kettle goal for 2022.

The annual Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s main fundraiser of the year.

All funds donated support programs that provide rental assistance, utility assistance, and more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.