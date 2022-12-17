Facebook
Pedestrian killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash, troopers say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KENTWOOD, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police said troopers are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead on the evening of Friday, Dec. 16.

Troopers said Timothy Warden Jr., 24, of Loranger, was killed in the crash on LA 10 near North Jackson Road in Tangipahoa Parish.

According to investigators, Warden Jr. was walking along the roadway when he was hit by a GMC Yukon. They added he was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the GMC was wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt, Louisiana State Police said.

Impairment is not believed to have played a role in the crash, according to Louisiana State Police. Troopers said toxicology samples were taken from Warden Jr. and the driver of the GMC as part of the ongoing investigation.

