Chilly weather is here to stay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 17
By Jared Silverman
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You are waking up this Saturday morning to a few passing light rain showers that will be here and gone within the morning hours.

We’re trending drier for this afternoon, but even if the sun does come out, we’ll stay unseasonably cool with highs only in the low to mid 50s.

Prepare for a light freeze across the Baton Rouge area tonight into early Sunday morning. We should see temperatures drop into the lower 30s overnight, with a low of 31 in the city by daybreak Sunday. It will be dry, and mostly sunny Sunday with highs in the mid 50s.

No freeze Sunday night into Monday, but our next wet weather system will affect our area late Monday afternoon, into Tuesday morning.

At this time, we are not expecting severe weather, but we could see brief heavy downpours and a few non-severe thunderstorms. Highs remain in the 50s much of next week, with a drier forecast Wednesday into the following weekend. Christmas still looks very cold.

