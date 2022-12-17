BRFD: Adult, child injured in fire at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One adult and one child were injured in a two-alarm fire on the morning of Saturday, December 17, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Officials said the flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. at the Hidden Pointe Apartments on Wentling Avenue near Siegen Lane. A second alarm was called out just before 1:50 a.m.

The flames were contained to building one, according to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Officials did not release the condition of the victims but did say they were both males.

Meanwhile, investigators have not yet determined a cause for the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.