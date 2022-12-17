BR firefighter dies after suffering medical emergency while on duty

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge firefighter died on Saturday, Dec. 17, while on duty.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Captain Walker L. Hill died after suffering a medical emergency.

Captain Hill began his career with BRFD in 1998 and was promoted to the role of captain in 2017. During his time of service, he received four lifesaving awards, two fire service excellence citations, and even helped to deliver a baby.

The public is being asked to keep Captain Hill’s family in their thoughts and prayers. BRFD officials said Captain Hill was dedicated and committed to the citizens of Baton Rouge. They added that he was a beloved father, son, and brother.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said that funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later time.

