Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Thousands of Kennedy assassination records released

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jackie Kennedy are seen in Dallas Nov. 22, 1963.
President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jackie Kennedy are seen in Dallas Nov. 22, 1963.(Source: NATIONAL ARCHIVES/UNIVERSAL NEWSREEL/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The CIA said the agency has now released almost all its documents involving the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

On Thursday, the National Archives released nearly 13,000 government documents related to JFK’s assassination.

Kennedy was shot and killed in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963.

Congress passed legislation in 1992 requiring the release of all remaining government records about the assassination.

They gave the original deadline of 2017, but presidents have extended that deadline, including President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Biden ordered the documents released in a memo earlier in the day.

This is the largest dump of files from the National Archives’ JFK assassination record collection since 2018.

Biden has also ordered the remaining records to be publicly released by June 30, 2023.

For its part, the CIA reports that 95% of its records related to JFK have now been made public in their entirety.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
CONSUMER REPORTS: Holiday cocktails at home
Kenny Deland Jr., an American college student, went missing while studying abroad in France.
American student missing is France is alive, father says
You can enjoy the festivities at 4829 Winbourne Ave from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Christmas Carnival coming to North Baton Rouge Dec. 16
Berlin’s fire service said rescue dogs were being prepared to search the building for anyone...
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts; housed 1,500 tropical fish
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting on the interstate...
Shooting victim found dead inside car on I-110 South near Harding Blvd., police say