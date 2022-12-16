Facebook
Shooting victim found dead inside car on I-110 South near Harding Blvd., police say

It happened around 4 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 on I-110 South near Harding Blvd.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead following a shooting on the interstate early Friday (Dec. 16) morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police say it happened around 3:35 a.m. on I-110 South near Harding Blvd. Once they arrived, officers found a victim dead inside of a car from gunshot injuries.

The highway was temporarily shut down and reopened just after 6 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

