Postal workers face their busiest time of the year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The clock is ticking to get holiday gifts delivered on time.

The tree is up and decorated and the gifts are picked out and bought. But are they wrapped and under the tree?

U.S. Postal Mail Carrier David Rapheal has almost two decades under his belt delivering holiday gifts but says nothing compares to the popularity of shopping online during the holiday season.

“It is possibly because people shop online as opposed to going into stores,” Rapheal said,

What are normally eight-hour workdays, turn into 12-hour shifts after Thanksgiving.

During a regular eight-hour shift, Rapheal averages around 40 packages, and during the winter months, that jumps to nearly 120 packages a day, almost a thousand a week.

“5:30-6:30, we are loading vehicles. From 6:00-9:00, we run packages on two routes,” explains Rapheal.

