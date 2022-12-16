Facebook
Nubian Kruzers Motorcycle Club to deliver toys to kids in BR

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You can help children in Baton Rouge have a merry Christmas when you donate to the Nubian Kruzers United Motorcycle Club’s 17th Annual Toy Drive and Kruzer Delivery Ride.

The group is asking you to donate new, unwrapped gifts or toys for boys and girls from infants to 16 years of age.

Their goal is to collect and deliver over 5,000 toys.

The annual event has grown to include over 6 sponsoring organizations and individuals, including:

  • US Marine Corps (Toys for Tots)
  • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
  • Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
  • American Advertising Federation - Baton Rouge
  • NKU Foundation Inc.
  • Dr. Martin Langston

Toy drop-off will be available at each participating sponsor organization until Friday, Dec. 16.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, at 9 a.m., the Nubian Kruzers, fellow motorcycle riders, and others will gather at the Nubian Kruzers Clubhouse to deliver gifts and toys to children living in selected neighborhoods in East Baton Rouge Parish.

