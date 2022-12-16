LPSO: 3 arrested following pursuit in stolen car

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - Three men were arrested after a chase involving law enforcement ended in a crash overnight.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to stop a Dodge Journey on I-12 West late Thursday, Dec. 15.

The car had been reported stolen out of Houma, La., authorities added.

The suspect vehicle refused to stop. The vehicle exited in Denham Springs and then went north on Range to Hwy. 190.

The suspect vehicle traveled to a car wash and came to a stop after hitting a dumpster.

Three men got out of the car and fled on foot. According to LSPO, they were all quickly apprehended.

The men are currently in LPDC on various charges:

Lance Harold, 20

Zatravian Lee, 18

Tyzerrian Castle, 21

The investigation is ongoing.

