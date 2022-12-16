Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LPSO: 3 arrested following police chase in stolen car

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - Three men were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash overnight.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to stop a Dodge Journey on I-12 West late Thursday, Dec. 15.

The car had been reported stolen out of Houma, La., authorities added.

The suspect vehicle refused to stop. The vehicle exited in Denham Springs and then went north on Range to Hwy. 190.

The suspect vehicle traveled to a car wash and came to a stop after hitting a dumpster.

Three men got out of the car and fled on foot. According to LSPO, they were all quickly apprehended.

The men are currently in LPDC on various charges:

Lance Harold, 20

Zatravian Lee, 18

Tyzerrian Castle, 21

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

Meshell Hale - EBRSO
Woman suspected of poisoning her boyfriend found guilty of second-degree murder
MGN
Nubian Kruzers Motorcycle Club to deliver toys to kids in BR
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, December 16
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, December 16
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
CONSUMER REPORTS: Holiday cocktails at home