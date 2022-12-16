Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Early morning shooting on interstate leaves 1 dead, officials say

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting on the interstate...
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting on the interstate Friday, Dec. 16.(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead following a shooting on the interstate early Friday morning, emergency officials confirmed.

It happened around 4 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 on I-110 South near Harding Blvd.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown. WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

The highway was temporarily shut down and reopened just after 6 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

LSU to award over 1,800 degrees during fall commencement
From sticking a landing with a broken ankle to a game stopping ankle fracture, you don’t have...
YOUR HEALTH: Get up and get moving! Repairing ankle fractures faster
You can enjoy the festivities at 4829 Winbourne Ave from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Christmas Carnival coming to North Baton Rouge Dec. 16
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 16
Staying nice today with a few showers possible on Saturday