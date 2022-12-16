Early morning shooting on interstate leaves 1 dead, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead following a shooting on the interstate early Friday morning, emergency officials confirmed.

It happened around 4 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 on I-110 South near Harding Blvd.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown. WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

The highway was temporarily shut down and reopened just after 6 a.m.

All lanes are open on LA 408 East (Harding Boulevard). Congestion is minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) December 16, 2022

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

