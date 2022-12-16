Early morning shooting on interstate leaves 1 dead, officials say
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead following a shooting on the interstate early Friday morning, emergency officials confirmed.
It happened around 4 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 on I-110 South near Harding Blvd.
A possible suspect or motive is unknown. WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
The highway was temporarily shut down and reopened just after 6 a.m.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
