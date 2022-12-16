Christmas Carnival coming to North Baton Rouge Dec. 16

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Dream Center in North Baton Rouge is decking the halls preparing for the 2022 Christmas Carnival Friday, Dec. 16.

You can enjoy the festivities at 4829 Winbourne Ave from 5:30 to 9 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event.

Here’s a list of activities families can enjoy:

Free food

Gifts for children

Carousel

Flying swing

Wrecking ball ride

Bungee trampoline

Face painting

Christmas movie

Popcorn

Pony rides

Ferris wheel

Tubs of fun ride

