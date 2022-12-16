Facebook
Christmas Carnival coming to North Baton Rouge Dec. 16

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Dream Center in North Baton Rouge is decking the halls preparing for the 2022 Christmas Carnival Friday, Dec. 16.

You can enjoy the festivities at 4829 Winbourne Ave from 5:30 to 9 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event.

Here’s a list of activities families can enjoy:

  • Free food
  • Gifts for children
  • Carousel
  • Flying swing
  • Wrecking ball ride
  • Bungee trampoline
  • Face painting
  • Christmas movie
  • Popcorn
  • Pony rides
  • Ferris wheel
  • Tubs of fun ride
