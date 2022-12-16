Christmas Carnival coming to North Baton Rouge Dec. 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Dream Center in North Baton Rouge is decking the halls preparing for the 2022 Christmas Carnival Friday, Dec. 16.
You can enjoy the festivities at 4829 Winbourne Ave from 5:30 to 9 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event.
Here’s a list of activities families can enjoy:
- Free food
- Gifts for children
- Carousel
- Flying swing
- Wrecking ball ride
- Bungee trampoline
- Face painting
- Christmas movie
- Popcorn
- Pony rides
- Ferris wheel
- Tubs of fun ride
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.