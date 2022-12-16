Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Central Police using new tech to help fight crime

Law enforcement agencies are using license plate reading cameras also known as LPR to help solve crimes.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement agencies are using license plate reading cameras also known as LPR to help solve crimes.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office tells us the cameras have assisted in more than 80 open cases, but they aren’t the only department using the new tech to catch criminals.

The Central Police Department has had plate reading cameras for a month, adding about 9 LPRs near each of the city’s entrances.

“Since we’ve had the cameras up, we’ve had several stolen vehicles go by these cameras. It gives an alert to our officers that’s working and our dispatcher. It actually makes a tone on their computers where they know a vehicle with some type of warrant or stolen vehicle has gone by the camera,” said Roger Corcoran, Central Chief of Police.

The LPR system alerts law enforcement when a car that has a felony or warrant attached to it passes in front of the reader.

The camera then sends out the specific location, time, date, and a photo of the rear end of a vehicle.

Every person that drives by a license plate reader is caught on camera. If the license plate is clean, the photos are deleted in 30 days.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets

Latest News

This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
Grand jury in Union Parish has indicted 5 law enforcement officers in connection with the death of Ronald Greene
Police Lights
5 arrested including two juveniles in multi-parish drug bust
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released some of the body cam footage from a...
Sheriff: Driver shoots self during confrontation with officer after crash
Body cam footage shows confrontation between driver and officer before shooting
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 15
Enjoy the nice weather while it lasts