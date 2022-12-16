BR man sentenced to 14 years in prison for child porn, trying to use social media to meet up with minor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to over 14 years in prison following his convictions for attempted coercion and enticement of a minor as well as possession of child pornography, according to United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr.

U.S. District Judge Brian A. Jackson sentenced Robert James Lowry, 41, of Baton Rouge, to 170 months in federal prison.

Following his prison term, Lowry will have to serve 8 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender for life.

According to admissions made during his plea, on June 21, 2021, Lowry began communicating with an FBI undercover agent (UC) who was posing as a stepdad of a 10-year-old female through a social media application’s direct messenger feature. Lowry expressed an interest in engaging in sexual activity with the minor, according to officials.

From June 22, 2021, through June 30, 2021, Lowry began communicating with the undercover agent over a second social media app. During these communications, Lowry again expressed interest in engaging in sexual activity with the minor and asked the agent to send a picture of her.

On June 30, 2021, Lowry asked if he could meet the stepdaughter that evening and arranged to meet at a location designated by the undercover agent in Baton Rouge. Lowry was arrested when he showed up at the designated location.

After being contacted by law enforcement and ordered to show his hands, Lowry put his hands outside the vehicle and stated, “I wasn’t going to do it.”

During an interview after being arrested, Lowry admitted that he intended to have sex with the minor on the evening of June 30, 2021.

This matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, and the Louisiana State Police.

It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Eli J. Abad.

