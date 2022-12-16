5 arrested including two juveniles in multi-parish drug bust

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five people, including two juveniles, were arrested on Thursday, December 15 in part of a multi-parish drug bust according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Over the last month, the EBRSO Narcotics division investigated five people including two 17-year-olds who were operating a clandestine fentanyl pill pressing and distribution operation around East Baton Rouge Parish.

Agents with EBRSO located three different locations in Baton Rouge and another in Livingston Parish that they were using to operate.

“I’m so appreciative of the EBRSO Narcotic Division’s diligent work to get these drugs and weapons off our community streets,” Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “There was enough lethal doses of Fentanyl alone to kill approximately 6,000 people. We will continue to dedicate our resources to going after these high-level drug and weapon traffickers, which play a prominent role in violent crimes in our area.”

On Thursday multiple law enforcement agencies executed search warrants at the locations using a clandestine fentanyl pill-pressing lab, agents took two juveniles into custody who appeared to reside/operate within the location.

The two juveniles face charges of possession with intent to distribute a schedule II drug, operation of a clandestine drug lab, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marvin Brown, 32, Kendall Morris, 42, and Ashton Taylor, 33, were also arrested.

Law enforcement agencies seized the following:

2.8 pounds of powder Fentanyl (over 5,000 deadly doses)

1220 Pressed Fentanyl Pills (over 1,220 deadly doses)

½ pound of Heroin

2 pounds of Methamphetamine

14 dosage units of Xanax

16 grams of Marijuana

$6,304 (pending seizure)

Fentanyl Lab Equipment

3 electric tablet presses (used to press powder Fentanyl into pill form)

1 hydraulic kilo press (used to repress fentanyl into the brick form)

1 small handheld fentanyl press

Numerous blenders with fentanyl residue

Seized Firearms (6)

F/N .45 caliber semi-auto handgun (reported stolen)

Smith and Wesson .357 revolver (reported stolen)

Raven .25 caliber semi-auto handgun (reported stolen)

Taurus 410 revolver

Cobra .380 caliber semi-auto handgun

Springfield .40 caliber semi-auto handgun

