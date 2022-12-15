Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Snapchat notification leads to child porn arrest in Zachary, deputies say

Owen Gardner Randall
Owen Gardner Randall(East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A Zachary man is behind bars on child porn charges after investigators were tipped off about his alleged activity by Snapchat, officials say.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Owen Gardner Randall, 24, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 15, and charged with 15 counts of pornography involving juveniles, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotic drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Snapchat reported Randall to authorities after he allegedly sent several pornographic images/videos involving children to other Snapchat users on June 29, 2022, according to the arrest report.

During their investigation, deputies found the following in Randall’s iCloud photo albums: 13 child pornography videos, three videos showing what appears to be unconscious adult women being raped by adult men, and 25 images of homegrown marijuana plants at Randall’s home, arrest records show.

Officials also reportedly found four more images/videos of child porn in records they received from Snapchat.

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit and the Zachary Police Department worked with EBRSO during this investigation.

Randall was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets

Latest News

As tornado conditions sweep the South, blizzards are blanketing the North.
South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards hit farther north
FILE - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a Juneteenth commemoration in Boston's...
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to be next NCAA president
Close family friends have confirmed the identity of the 56-year-old woman who died here in the...
Woman killed during tornado outbreak in Killona, West Bank, Arabi
Sheily Bell
Band director celebrates 50 years of teaching in Ascension Parish