Woman suspected of poisoning her boyfriend found guilty of second-degree murder

Meshell Hale - EBRSO
Meshell Hale - EBRSO(KNOE)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
UPDATE

Meshell Hale was found guilty of second-degree murder on Friday, Dec. 16.

She will be sentenced on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

ORIGINAL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The trial into Meshell Hale is nearly over after prosecutors and the defense gave their closing arguments Thursday morning, Dec. 15.

Meshelle Hale is suspected of using Barium Acetate to poison her boyfriend, Damian Skipper, who she referred to as her husband in 2015. She’s also suspected of killing her late husband Arthur Noflin, who died in 2016. This trial is focusing on Skipper who lived in East Baton Rouge Parish.

In their last-ditch effort to convince the judge, both sides put everything they had left on the table. Prosecutors showed strong evidence of text messages between Hale and her daughter Joy, who was 14 years old at the time, that showed Hale allegedly purchased Barium Acetate three times and was speaking in code about Damian Skipper. The defense claims none of the evidence presented is enough to prove Hale is guilty.

The judge in this case is expected to give his ruling at some point on Friday after he has had a day to review the evidence. Prosecutors are asking him to find Hale guilty of first-degree murder.

