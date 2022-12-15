VIDEO: Inside the EF-2 tornado that struck Gretna

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Security video from a Tesla obtained by FOX 8 shows the EF-2 tornado that slammed into Jefferson Parish on Wed., Dec. 14, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

The video begins calmly but things turn chaotic in seconds. The sky darkens before debris is strewn about. Almost as quickly as the situation deteriorated, things calmed again, a truck blown over and a roof torn from a house across the street.

Fox 8 drone video from the morning after shows the extent of the damage and the overturned box truck.

Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive. (WVUE)

During a round of severe weather Wednesday, the tornado was one of at least three reported in southeast Louisiana.

