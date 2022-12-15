Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Spiked Eggnog Cabanocey

Stirrin' It Up: Spiked Eggnog Cabanocey (December 15, 2022).
By Chef John Folse
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Eggnog is found on many tables in Cajun Country during the Christmas season. Many believe that the “nog” in eggnog comes from the word “noggin,” a small wooden mug in which the drink was served.

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 12–15 Servings

Ingredients:

2 eggs, separated

2 quarts heavy whipping cream

1 pound powdered sugar

2 tbsps pure vanilla extract

1 cup dark rum

1 cup bourbon

¼ tsp allspice

Pinch cloves

Freshly grated nutmeg for garnish

Method:

In a heavy-bottomed saucepot, heat cream to 190°F. Do not boil or allow the cream to form a skin on top. Place egg yolks in an electric mixer and beat for 2–3 minutes or until light and fluffy. Slowly add powdered sugar, beating constantly until the mixture has a ribbon-like texture. Thoroughly blend in vanilla, rum, and bourbon. Pour in approximately 1 quart of hot cream while blending slowly to temper yolks. Slowly pour the egg mixture into the pot of cream, whisking constantly. Allow standing covered for approximately 1 hour to blend flavors. Add allspice and cloves. Refrigerate the mixture for a minimum of 3 hours. When ready to serve, whisk egg whites until stiff but not dry. Using a rubber spatula, fold the whites into the eggnog mixture. Pour into a serving bowl and sprinkle with nutmeg.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets

Latest News

Spiked Eggnog Cabanocey
Stirrin' It Up: Creole Pot of Pork (December 13, 2022).
Creole Pot of Pork
Creole Pot of Pork
Stirrin' It Up: Curried Sweet Potato, Carrot and Ginger Soup (December 8, 2022).
Curried Sweet Potato, Carrot and Ginger Soup