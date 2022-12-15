Sign in front of El Paso Mexican Grill in Gonzales catches fire

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters with the Gonzales Fire Department are investigating the cause of a restaurant fire Wednesday, Dec. 14.

It happened at El Paso Mexican Grill Wednesday afternoon.

According to Chief Preston Landry, crews were able to contain the fire to a sign facing the street in front of the restaurant.

According to Chief Preston Landry, crews were able to contain the fire to a sign facing the street in front of the restaurant. (WAFB)

There was no damage to the building itself, he added.

Officials believe the fire was electrical in nature and was not likely connected to Wednesday’s severe weather but it is too early in the investigation to rule out the weather as a factor.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.