Officer exchanges gunfire with driver after crash, police say

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - An officer with the Gonzales Police Department is on leave with pay after exchanging gunfire with a driver that flipped a sportscar late Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The Gonzales Police Department said it happened on Ashland Road near LA 30 after 11:15 p.m.

Officials said they received several 911 calls around 11:15 p.m. about a white Corvette being driven recklessly in the area near LA 30 and I-10.

They added officers were dispatched to the area and one of them saw a car fitting the vehicle’s description flipped in the middle of Ashland Road. The officer approached the car and talked to the person who got out of it, according to police. GPD added it was believed the person who got out of the car was the driver.

Officials said the officer started speaking with the person and shots were fired by both of them at some point. It is unknown if anyone was injured and police didn’t release any names or possible charges.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting and the Gonzales Police Department is fully cooperating, officials said.

