Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Low-hanging trees block Greenwell Springs Road, cause closure

Officials say Greenwell Springs Road, between Stoney Point Burch and LA 409, was shut down...
Officials say Greenwell Springs Road, between Stoney Point Burch and LA 409, was shut down because low-hanging trees are blocking the road.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - DOTD announced a road closure in East Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Officials say Greenwell Springs Road, between Stoney Point Burch and LA 409, was shut down because low-hanging trees are blocking the road.

Officials say Greenwell Springs Road, between Stoney Point Burch and LA 409, was shut down...
Officials say Greenwell Springs Road, between Stoney Point Burch and LA 409, was shut down because low-hanging trees are blocking the road.(WAFB)
Officials say Greenwell Springs Road, between Stoney Point Burch and LA 409, was shut down...
Officials say Greenwell Springs Road, between Stoney Point Burch and LA 409, was shut down because low-hanging trees are blocking the road.(WAFB)

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling in the area and take an alternate route if possible.

Take a look at a map of the area below:

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling in the area and use an alternate route if...
Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling in the area and use an alternate route if possible.(WAFB)

Click here for live traffic updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets

Latest News

Car flips in crash on Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) on I-10 East over the Mississippi...
Car flips in crash on Mississippi River bridge
(Source: MGN)
DOTD combines 2 road projects in Livingston Parish to save time on work
An 18-wheeler crashed on I-110 North near Government Street on Nov. 30, 2022.
Big rig crashes on I-110 N; all lanes reopen
Holiday Traffic
Holiday travel causing backups in Baton Rouge area