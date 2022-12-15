Low-hanging trees block Greenwell Springs Road, cause closure

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - DOTD announced a road closure in East Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Officials say Greenwell Springs Road, between Stoney Point Burch and LA 409, was shut down because low-hanging trees are blocking the road.

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling in the area and take an alternate route if possible.

Take a look at a map of the area below:

