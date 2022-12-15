Facebook
Livingston Parish high school seniors first in Louisiana to become certified firefighters

Three high school seniors in Livingston Parish are now certified firefighters.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three high school seniors in Livingston Parish are now certified firefighters.

E. Johnson, BA Drury, and W. Woodson are now Firefighter 1 certified and will begin working towards Firefighter 2 after the holidays.

According to the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2, the high school seniors have been attending the first-ever high school-certified firefighter program in the state of Louisiana.

All three men are also working toward their Emergency Medical Technician certifications as well.

The fire department thanked Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4, Walker High School, the Livingston Parish School Board, Louisiana FETA, and the Louisiana Workforce Commission for helping to make this possible.

