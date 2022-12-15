Law enforcement looks forward to recruiting, hiring officers after recent budget approval

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police departments across the country and here in Baton Rouge have been tasked with the ongoing battle of recruiting, hiring, and retaining officers and staff.

“There is a struggle to fill the rank,” said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely.

The Metro Council voted on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to unanimously approve Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s 2023 budget.

The spending plan is roughly 7% more than the year before.

“We want to show consistent appreciation of the work they do on the frontlines,” explained Broome.

It includes a 13% pay raise for law enforcement and other investments in public safety.

“We’re getting the people who want to serve. We just want to be able to provide the monetary dollars for their services,” continued McKneely.

The department has an allotment of 698 for payroll. They currently have around 70 openings.

“We have the technology in place. We have the training. We look at ourselves as being premiere in the state,” McKneely added.

In October, the city announced recruitment and retention pay for new BRPD officers.

“We’ve gotten a lot of calls from people expressing interest because of the incentives and even from people who are already officers,” said McKneely.

But Sgt. McKneely says they will not sacrifice quality for quantity.

“If you just have quantity and not quality, there will be problems. We definitely don’t want that,” continued McKneely.

“We are always pleased to see a pay raise as part of the annual budget. At this time, we are withholding additional comment until we, and other interested parties, such as The Metropolitan Council, have had the opportunity to review the item in its entirety,” said Bill Profita, spokesman for the Baton Rouge Union Of Police.

