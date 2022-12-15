Holiday Events Guide December 15th - 20th

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - It’s the weekend before Christmas and there is plenty to do in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas. Take a look at our guide of the best events happening this weekend. We have events for families, and events for adults only.

Snow & Glow at Holiday Lights

Enjoy a 5-ton snow pit, glow performers, music, food trucks, and pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus. This is a family friendly event. Bring waterproof shoes to play in the snow. Bring a camera for photos with Santa.

When: Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 5:30pm until 7:30pm

Where: Baton Rouge General, 8585 Picardy Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Cost: $5. Get tickets HERE

Diamonds are Forever Christmas Party 2022

This is an exquisite Holiday party for chic ladies and classic gentlemen looking for an evening of holiday glitz and glam. The attire is cocktail/semi formal

When: Friday, December 16, 2022 from 7:00pm until 11:00pm

Where: Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Dr. Baton Rouge, LA

Cost: Tickets range from $25 - $750 Get tickets HERE

Amahl & The Night Visitors

This event is presented by Opera Louisiane. This show is based on the Italian folk tales of the Nativity and Epiphany. Gian Carlo Menotti’s Amahl and the Night Visitors retells the story of the Magi from the perspective of a young disabled boy named Amahl who lives in Bethlehem.

When: Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 7:30pm

Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 3:00pm

Where: Manship Theater, Lafayette St., Baton Rouge

Cost: $10 - $35 Get tickets HERE

Holiday Bliss The Capital City Christmas Experience

This is the ultimate Holiday kickback. The dress code is fly and fashionable Christmas colors. Live music by Universal Language Band as well as music by DJ Rod B and DJ Pleasure. Presented by CW Productions, the same company that hosted The Harlem Nights Affair.

When: Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 9:00pm until 1:00am

Where: Chelsea’s Live, 1010 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge, LA

Cost: Tickets range from $20 - $30 Get tickets HERE

Watch our interview with organizer Chris Crawford HERE

The Nutcracker – A Tale from the Bayou

This show is presented by the Baton Rouge Ballet.

When: December 17, 2022 and December 18, 2022 at 2:00pm and 6:00pm

Where: Raising Cane’s River Center Theater, 396 Saint Louis Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Cost: From $30 - $90 Get tickets HERE

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland

This is a magical musical journey filled with holiday spirit. Spectators will be dazzled by acrobats, aerialists, and holiday cheer.

When: Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 7:30pm

Where: Raising Cane’s River Center Theater, 396 Saint Louis Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Cost: Tickets start at $25. Get tickets HERE

Ice Skating on the River

The Raising Cane’s River Center will magically transform into a Winter Wonderland of ice for a memorable ice skating experience.

When: Friday, December 16, 2022 until January 3, 2023

Where: Raising Cane’s River Center, 275 South River Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Cost: $20. Discounts are available for groups of 10+ Get tickets HERE

