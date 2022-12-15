Groups gather ‘essential needs’ during community drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You can help out members of the community who may be in need this holiday season.

The Christmas Essential Needs Drive, put on by The Capital Area Family Justice Center, the Baton Rouge Police Department, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and several other organizations, are collecting supplies.

Take a look at some of the requested items below:

Christmas Essential Needs Drive (Baton Rouge Police Department)

You can drop off your donations Thursday, Dec. 15. from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 1120 Government Street.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.