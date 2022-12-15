Facebook
Groups gather ‘essential needs’ during community drive

You can drop off your donations Thursday, Dec. 15. from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 1120 Government Street.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You can help out members of the community who may be in need this holiday season.

The Christmas Essential Needs Drive, put on by The Capital Area Family Justice Center, the Baton Rouge Police Department, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and several other organizations, are collecting supplies.

Take a look at some of the requested items below:

Christmas Essential Needs Drive
Christmas Essential Needs Drive(Baton Rouge Police Department)

