Enjoy the nice weather while it lasts

Dr. Steve gives a 6 a.m. weather update on Thursday, December 15.
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a stormy Wednesday, Mother Nature is serving up some really nice weather to close out the work/school week. Temperatures will be chilly to start but quite comfortable during the afternoon in the low 60°s. Expect sunshine in abundance through Friday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 15
A weak disturbance will be tracking across the Northern Gulf of Mexico Saturday. This will bring an increase in clouds which will keep afternoon temperatures cooler (mid 50°s). We also could squeeze out a few light showers. Those that see rain will pick up less than 0.10″. Temperatures are forecast to dip right at freezing Sunday morning as the disturbance exits and skies clear some. Take care of pets, people, and plants Saturday night into Sunday morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 15
A better rain chance exists Monday into Tuesday. Severe weather won’t be an issue. Rain will be likely late Monday into early Tuesday as the disturbance passes. Rain amounts this time will average near 1″ for most.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 15
An Arctic cold front will be moving through the local area during the middle of next week. Bitterly cold air will flow south from Canada all the way into the Gulf Coast states. Temperatures will drop into the mid 20°s Friday and Christmas Eve Saturday mornings. These temperatures could cause pipe issues. Be sure to protect pipes by next Friday. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach 40° if they do at all. Expect a very cold Christmas weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 15
