DCFS hiring fair set for Thursday in BR; Here’s how to register

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) will hold a hiring fair on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The department is hoping to fill positions in its Child Welfare and Family Support divisions.

According to DCFS, the hiring fair is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Capitol Park Welcome Center. The address is 702 N. River Road.

Available positions include:

Administrative Coordinator

Child Welfare Specialist

Child Welfare Team Specialist

Social Services Analyst – Economic Stability

Disability Determinations Examiner

A brief description for each role is listed on the Baton Rouge hiring fair page. You can click on the job title, read about the position, and then click to apply. Qualified candidates may receive a conditional offer at the fair, the department says.

Keep in mind:

Registration is required to be considered for a position.

Bring a photo ID and 2 references, and wear professional attire.

Be prepared for an interview and drug screen.

For Child Welfare positions, also be prepared for a background check and fingerprinting.

For Child Welfare positions, any social work or related experience/education welcomed.

Previous candidates are encouraged to re-apply.

