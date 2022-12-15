Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

DCFS hiring fair set for Thursday in BR; Here’s how to register

(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) will hold a hiring fair on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The department is hoping to fill positions in its Child Welfare and Family Support divisions.

According to DCFS, the hiring fair is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Capitol Park Welcome Center. The address is 702 N. River Road.

Available positions include:

  • Administrative Coordinator
  • Child Welfare Specialist
  • Child Welfare Team Specialist
  • Social Services Analyst – Economic Stability
  • Disability Determinations Examiner

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER AND APPLY FOR POSITIONS

A brief description for each role is listed on the Baton Rouge hiring fair page. You can click on the job title, read about the position, and then click to apply. Qualified candidates may receive a conditional offer at the fair, the department says.

Keep in mind:

  • Registration is required to be considered for a position.
  • Bring a photo ID and 2 references, and wear professional attire.
  • Be prepared for an interview and drug screen.
  • For Child Welfare positions, also be prepared for a background check and fingerprinting.
  • For Child Welfare positions, any social work or related experience/education welcomed.
  • Previous candidates are encouraged to re-apply.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets

Latest News

The funeral services for 3 members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox Marching Band have...
Funeral services announced for 3 of Southern University’s Human Jukebox band members
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 15
Cooler, much quieter weather over the next several days
Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is kicking off its season with The Nutcracker - A Tale from the Bayou.
Baton Rouge Ballet bringing back ‘The Nutcracker’
Proposed price of garbage pickup in EBR
Metro Council approves garbage pickup proposal, price increases