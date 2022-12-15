Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CRIME STOPPERS: EBRSO search for alleged thief

Estefan M. Gomez, 26
Estefan M. Gomez, 26(Crime Stoppers)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is accused of theft and other charges.

Estefan M. Gomez, 26, is wanted for four counts of felony theft and simple criminal damage to property, according to investigators.

Detectives said Gomez has black hair with brown eyes, weighs 200 lbs., and is 6′1″ in height.

If you have information about his location, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867) or visit www.crimestoppersbr.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets

Latest News

This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
Grand jury decision in Ronald Greene case expected soon
FILE - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a Juneteenth commemoration in Boston's...
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to be next NCAA president
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 15
Enjoy the nice weather while it lasts
Meshell Hale - EBRSO
Trial for woman suspected of poisoning her boyfriend nears end