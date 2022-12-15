CRIME STOPPERS: EBRSO search for alleged thief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is accused of theft and other charges.

Estefan M. Gomez, 26, is wanted for four counts of felony theft and simple criminal damage to property, according to investigators.

Detectives said Gomez has black hair with brown eyes, weighs 200 lbs., and is 6′1″ in height.

If you have information about his location, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867) or visit www.crimestoppersbr.com.

