Cooler, much quieter weather over the next several days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Things will be much quieter today in the wake of a significant tornado outbreak that impacted Louisiana and other parts of the Deep South. The tornado count will be finalized in the days ahead, but we were certainly fortunate in the WAFB viewing area. We know of at least 3 fatalities around the state on Wednesday and multiple injuries related to tornado touchdowns.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 15 (WAFB)

For today, sunshine can be expected from start to finish in the wake of Wednesday’s cold front. It will be much cooler, with highs only reaching the low 60s.

Into the Weekend

Fairly quiet weather continues into the weekend, with cool temperatures remaining in place. Plenty of sunshine can be expected again on Friday, with a morning start in the upper 30s giving way to afternoon highs in the low 60s. It does look as though we could get a few showers on Saturday with a quick-moving upper air disturbance, but any rain would likely be light, with no threat of severe weather. It gets even cooler into the weekend, with highs in mid 50s and a light freeze possible by Sunday morning.

Extended Outlook

A good chance of rain returns from late Monday into Tuesday morning as low pressure moves across the northern Gulf of Mexico. We may then see another shot at rain by Thursday in association with what is shaping up to be a rather strong cold front. In the wake of that front, guidance points toward a very cold Christmas weekend that could see morning freezes and afternoon highs in the 40s.

