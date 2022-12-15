BRPD investigating deadly hotel shooting in Baton Rouge, man identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department Homicide division are investigating a deadly shooting at a hotel off of Sherwood Forest that killed a man.

According to officials, the shooting occurred around 11:03 a.m. in the 11000 block of Boardwalk Drive, which is near South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and I-12.

Sedrick Lewis, 37, was killed and was shot by a 27-year-old Black male suspect after an apparent altercation according to officials. Lewis died at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone having information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

