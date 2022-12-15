Facebook
Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre bringing back ‘The Nutcracker’

You can expect dazzle with beautiful dancing, choreography, and lush costumes.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The winter ballet staple is back! The Nutcracker - A Tale from the Bayou will be in downtown Baton Rouge on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18.

The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is kicking off its 2022-2023 season at the Baton Rouge River Center Theatre for Performing Arts on Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m.

Organizers said it’s been five years in the making as they waited for renovations to be completed. The home-grown Nutcracker will return with the beauty of the original sets, props, and effects that audiences have missed over the past few years.

Tickets are on sale now and are going fast. They are between $30 and $90. You can buy them through Ticketmaster.com, by calling 225-766-8379, or in person at the River Center box office.

Click here for more information.

