Angel Reese scores season-high 32 points as No. 11 LSU dominates Lamar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (10-0) overcame a slow start to take down Lamar (4-5) 88-42 on Wednesday, December 14 from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Angel Reese had another big night scoring a season-high 32 points and grabbing 15 rebounds in the win. Reese shot 86% from the floor and added four assists to go along with four steals.

It was the second time this season that Reese has scored 30 or more points and it was her tenth straight double-double of the season.

The game was a tight one after the first quarter as the Tigers had a slim two-point lead at 17-15, but then they went on a 17-0 run to put LSU up 36-18 with 3:05 left to play in the first half.

LSU would go on to outscore Lamar 71-27 from the second quarter on.

True freshman Flau’jae Johnson scored 21 going 3-for-5 from behind the arc and shooting 64% from the floor.

The Tigers will head to Maui for the Maui Classic and will face Montana State on Saturday, December 17 with tipoff scheduled for 10 p.m. central.

