3 people on life raft after helicopter crash off Louisiana coast, USCG says

TERREBONNE BAY, La. (WVUE) - Three people are in a life raft awaiting rescue after a helicopter crashed about 30 miles off the Louisiana coast in the Gulf of Mexico, the United States Coast Guard reports.

The crash happened sometime Thursday morning before 10 a.m. about 30 miles offshore of Terrebonne Bay.

The Coast Guard says three people were on board, are accounted for, and are in a life raft.

A @USCG Air Station NOLA aircrew is responding to a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico approximately 30 miles offshore of Terrebonne Bay, LA. All 3 people aboard are reportedly accounted for and in a liferaft. pic.twitter.com/w2HJsYLIkT — USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) December 15, 2022

Details remain limited.

