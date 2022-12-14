Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Two officers shot, killed in Bay St. Louis

The officers were answering a call at the Motel 6 on Hwy 90 when they encountered an armed woman. Officials say she shot both officers before killing herself.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Bay St. Louis Police officers were shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning. It happened around 4:30 a.m.

The officers were answering a call for service to the Motel 6 on Hwy 90 when they encountered an armed woman. Officials say the woman shot both officers before killing herself.

One officer died at the scene, while the other was treated for injuries. That second officer has since died.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating and gathering evidence.

WLOX News will have more on this tragic encounter as soon as it becomes available.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets

Latest News

9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, December 14
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, December 14
One killed in Zachary motorcycle crash, officials say
Crews responded to an early morning house fire on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Firefighters quickly extinguish accidental fire inside vacant house
It’s that time of year when we’re looking for the perfect gifts for family and friends.
CONSUMER REPORTS: Gifts for techies
Authorities are on the scene of a reported shooting on Dutton Avenue early Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Police roll out crime scene tape at early morning shooting; 1 injured