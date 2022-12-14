BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds of power outages were reported as severe weather moved through the Baton Rouge area on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

According to the Entergy power outage map, several hundred customers were without power around 12 p.m. Click here for live Entergy power outages. Customers can also sign up for text alerts by texting RED to 36778 or by downloading the Entergy smartphone app.

Demco is also reporting outages in East Baton Rouge Parish, Livingston Parish, and Iberville Parish. The Demco power outage map shows about one thousand customers without power. Click here for live Demco power outages. Demco customers can report outages by calling the number 1-844-6393626 Option 1.

Officials with Entergy and Demco said they have crews and contractors ready to respond to outages. The public is being encouraged to avoid any potential downed power lines as a result of severe weather.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

