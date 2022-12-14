Facebook
Robbie Johnson III named interim Plaquemine Police Chief

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Robert “Robbie” Johnson III has been named the interim Plaquemine Police Chief the City of Plaquemine announced during a special meeting on Tuesday, December 13.

Johnson attended the Southern University Army ROTC program, spent four years in the U.S. Army, and was honorably discharged as a Staff Sargeant. He also served another four years with the Louisiana National Guard. He has been with the Plaquemine Police Department since 1988 when he was hired as a patrol officer. Johnson graduated from the LSU Law Enforcement Academy and was promoted over the years to detective, sergeant, supervisor, and Assistant Chief. After he retired in 2021, he returned to the force as an administrator.

He was unanimously voted by the Plaquemine Board of Selectmen. The board made the appointment after former Chief Kenny Payne plead “no contest” to two counts of malfeasance in the office on November 28, and immediately retired.

He will serve as Interim Police Chief until a new police chief is elected. The Board set the election for the chief’s position for the March 25, 2023 election date

