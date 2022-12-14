Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

VIDEO: Tornadoes hit New Iberia, likely damaging hospital

Possible tornado hits New Iberia damaging hospital
Possible tornado hits New Iberia damaging hospital(Jeremy Myers via KATC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New Iberia, LA (KPLC) - Two possible tornadoes reportedly touched down in New Iberia today as a line of storms traveled eastward across Louisiana.

The New Iberia Police Department says that both the Iberia Medical Center and the South Port subdivision received significant damage.

Multiple agencies are on location in the damaged areas rendering aid and commencing rescue efforts. Citizens are asked to stay out of the area.

A temporary shelter has been set up at New Iberia Senior High School.

Video taken by Justin Anthony Trahan on Hwy 90 in New Iberia.
Video taken by Mike Ibert on Hwy 90 East in New Iberia.

(Gallery below courtesy of Pam Menard)

Caption

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 14
FIRST ALERT: Tornado, Flood Warnings & Watches in effect as storms pass through ahead of cold front
New Iberia tornado
Officials: Tornado touches down in New Iberia; buildings damaged, people trapped
(Source: MGN)
Severe weather causing power outages in BR area
Tornado touches down in New Iberia
Tornado touches down in New Iberia