VIDEO: Tornadoes hit New Iberia, likely damaging hospital

New Iberia, LA (KPLC) - Two possible tornadoes reportedly touched down in New Iberia today as a line of storms traveled eastward across Louisiana.

The New Iberia Police Department says that both the Iberia Medical Center and the South Port subdivision received significant damage.

Multiple agencies are on location in the damaged areas rendering aid and commencing rescue efforts. Citizens are asked to stay out of the area.

A temporary shelter has been set up at New Iberia Senior High School.

Video taken by Justin Anthony Trahan on Hwy 90 in New Iberia.

Video taken by Mike Ibert on Hwy 90 East in New Iberia.

(Gallery below courtesy of Pam Menard)

