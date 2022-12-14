Police roll out crime scene tape at early morning shooting; 1 injured
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting early Wednesday, Dec. 14.
It happened on Dutton Avenue near Greenwell Street around 4 a.m.
Police confirmed one person was injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, authorities added.
