Police roll out crime scene tape at early morning shooting; 1 injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting early Wednesday, Dec. 14.

It happened on Dutton Avenue near Greenwell Street around 4 a.m.

Police confirmed one person was injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, authorities added.

